Saudis, Russia Push to Extend Their Oil Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to extend their deal to limit crude oil production for another three months, which would leave the output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in place through the end of June, people familiar with the matter said.

Refiner Stocks Rise as Harvey Disrupts Fuel Production

Shares of companies that churn crude into fuel rallied, as Tropical Storm Harvey inundated Texas with punishing rains and raised investors' concerns about tight fuel supplies.

Harvey's Lessons for U.S. Energy

The hurricane's hitting the Gulf Coast of Texas highlights how the U.S. now relies on fewer refineries, run closer to their limits, to turn crude into fuel and get it to consumers.

Renault-Nissan Alliance, Dongfeng to Produce Electric Vehicle in China

Nissan Motor and alliance partner Renault are teaming up with Chinese auto maker Dongfeng Motor Group to make a battery-powered automobile in the world's biggest car market, where electric-vehicle sales are expected to rise.

Natural Gas Prices Rise After Harvey Hits Texas

Natural gas prices gained on Monday as traders bet that damage from Tropical Storm Harvey would halt production and pipeline operations.

Gasoline Up as Harvey Hits Refiners

Gasoline prices surged on concerns over a shortage in supply after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out refining operations and traders tried to assess damage in the Houston area.

Williams Cos Names John Chandler as New CFO

Pipeline company Williams Cos. named John Chandler as its new chief financial officer, replacing Don Chappel, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

CEO of Argentina's YPF Resigns

Ricardo Darré has resigned as CEO of Argentina's state-run oil and gas producer, YPF. His exit comes as YPF transforms into an "integrated energy company."

Harvey to Hit Flooded Houston Again

Tropical Storm Harvey was poised to re-enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and make another landfall closer to Houston roughly two days later, prolonging the slow-motion flooding disaster that has crippled one of the nation's largest metropolitan areas.

Energy Shares Set for Worst Month Since 2015

Shares of energy companies are on track for their biggest monthly decline since the end of 2015, showing that stabilizing earnings aren't enough to attract investors.

August 29, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)