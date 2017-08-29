United Tech Nears Deal to Buy Rockwell Collins for More Than $20 Billion

United Technologies is nearing a deal to buy Rockwell Collins for more than $20 billion, a tie-up that would create one of the world's biggest aircraft-equipment makers.

Advisory Board Co. to Be Split and Sold

The Advisory Board will be split up and sold in a deal worth around $2.21 billion, with its health-care business going to UnitedHealth and its education unit to private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

Best Buy to Increase Spending in E-Commerce Battle

Best Buy reported another quarter of rising sales but said it would increase spending on its e-commerce operations and supply chain to continue growing its business in a competitive marketplace.

Hain Eyes Rising Sales Despite Recent Accounting Problems

Shares of Hain Celestial rose 5% after the natural-food maker said it expects sales to rise next year despite a recent investigation into its accounting practices.

Mysterious Strangers Dog Controversial Insurer's Critics

Critics of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., which is being probed by regulators and pressured by investors, are being approached by purported overseas consultants who aren't always who they say they are.

Inside Uber's Contentious CEO Selection Process

Uber's selection of a new chief executive is being clouded by disagreement over how the board's decision to hire Dara Khosrowshahi unfolded, adding more controversy to a company already plagued by bad publicity.

Google to Outline to EU How It Will Change Search Results

Google is set to outline to the EU's antitrust authority how it plans to implement the order to stop illegally favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results.

Apple Spars With Movie Studios Over Pricing Ahead of Apple TV Rollout

Apple is scrambling to strike deals with Hollywood studios to offer ultra-high definition films on its new Apple TV, but discussions have been hampered by disagreements over pricing.

Renault-Nissan to Produce Electric Vehicle in China

The French and Japanese car makers are teaming up with Chinese auto maker Dongfeng to make a battery-powered automobile in the world's biggest car market, where EV sales are expected to rise.

Freeport Gives Up Majority Stake in Indonesia's Grasberg Mine

The U.S.-based mining company said it would cut its ownership in the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to 49%, ending a long-running dispute with Indonesia.

