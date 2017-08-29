Advisory Board Co. to Be Split and Sold

The Advisory Board will be split up and sold in a deal worth around $2.21 billion, with its health-care business going to UnitedHealth and its education unit to private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners.

Best Buy to Increase Spending in E-Commerce Battle

Best Buy reported another quarter of rising sales but said it would increase spending on its e-commerce operations and supply chain to continue growing its business in a competitive marketplace.

Hain Eyes Rising Sales Despite Recent Accounting Problems

Shares of Hain Celestial rose 5% after the natural-food maker said it expects sales to rise next year despite a recent investigation into its accounting practices.

Critics of Insurer Dogged by Mysterious Strangers

Critics of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., which is being probed by regulators and pressured by investors, are being approached by purported overseas consultants who aren't always who they say they are.

Uber's CEO Selection Process Stirs Disagreement

Uber's selection of a new chief executive is being clouded by disagreement over how the board's decision to hire Dara Khosrowshahi unfolded, adding more controversy to a company already plagued by bad publicity.

Google to Outline to EU How It Will Change Search Results

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is set to outline to the European Union's antitrust authority on Tuesday how it plans to implement the recent order to stop illegally favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results.

Apple, Studios at Odds Over Movie Pricing Ahead of Apple TV Rollout

Apple is scrambling to strike deals with Hollywood studios to offer ultra-high definition films on its new Apple TV, but discussions have been hampered by disagreements over pricing.

Renault-Nissan to Produce Electric Vehicle in China

The French and Japanese car makers are teaming up with Chinese auto maker Dongfeng to make a battery-powered automobile in the world's biggest car market, where EV sales are expected to rise.

Freeport Gives Up Majority Stake in Indonesia's Grasberg Mine

The U.S.-based mining company said it would cut its ownership in the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to 49%, ending a long-running dispute with Indonesia.

Uber Pays $10 Million Fine to Lift Philippines Ban

Uber paid nearly $10 million in fines and compensation to drivers to lift a temporary suspension of its services in the Philippines.

