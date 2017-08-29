Advisory Board Co. to Be Split and Sold

The Advisory Board will be split up and sold in a deal worth around $2.21 billion, with its health-care business going to UnitedHealth and its education unit to private-equity firm Vista Partners.

Google to Outline Plans to Follow EU Order on Search Results

Alphabet Inc.'s Google is set to outline to the European Union's antitrust authority on Tuesday how it plans to implement the recent order to stop illegally favoring its own comparison-shopping service in search results.

Apple, Studios at Odds Over Movie Pricing Ahead of Apple TV Rollout

Apple is scrambling to strike deals with Hollywood studios to offer ultra-high definition films on its new Apple TV, but discussions have been hampered by disagreements over pricing.

Best Buy Shares Jump on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of electronics retailer Best Buy Co. rose sharply during premarket trading after the company reported quarterly earnings that came in above Wall Street expectations.

Renault-Nissan to Produce Electric Vehicle in China

The French and Japanese car makers are teaming up with Chinese auto maker Dongfeng to make a battery-powered automobile in the world's biggest car market, where EV sales are expected to rise.

Freeport Gives Up Majority Stake in Indonesia's Grasberg Mine

The U.S.-based mining company said it would cut its ownership in the giant Grasberg copper and gold mine to 49%, ending a long-running dispute with Indonesia.

Bank of Montreal Revenue Declines Yet Profit Rises

Bank of Montreal said revenue fell in its latest quarter due to less active capital markets and lower levels of client activity.

Scotiabank Raises Dividend as Income Rises

Bank of Nova Scotia's income grew in its latest quarter as it grew business both in Canada and internationally.

Uber Pays $10 Million Fine to Lift Philippines Ban

Uber paid nearly $10 million in fines and compensation to drivers to lift a temporary suspension of its services in the Philippines.

Critics of Insurer Dogged by Mysterious Strangers

Critics of AmTrust Financial Services Inc., which is being probed by regulators and pressured by investors, are being approached by purported overseas consultants who aren't always who they say they are.

