GDP Expected to Tick Upwards -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Aug +185K (9) +178K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.8% (23) +2.6%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +1.0% (9) +1.0%*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 26 236K (17) 234K
0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (24) +0.0%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.4% (23) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Jul +0.1% (21) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Aug 58.0 (10) 58.9
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +0.4% (10) +1.5%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +179K (25) +209K
0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 4.3% (24) 4.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Aug +0.2% (19) +0.3%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.7 (3) 52.5***
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 56.2 (21) 56.3
1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.6% (17) -1.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.3 (17) 97.6****
(Final)
N/A Auto Sales Aug 16.6M (17) 16.7M
*2Q First Reading
**All private-sector workers
***Aug Flash Reading
****Aug Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
August 29, 2017 10:14 ET (14:14 GMT)