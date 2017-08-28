USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition Index-Aug 28

Dow Jones compiles this national summary of relative crop
conditions and index to assess changes through the crop season.
The summary and index are calculated from the USDA crop condition
reports and weighted by state crop area.
(*) denotes data for the same period the previous year.
TOTAL U.S. SOYBEAN CONDITION SUMMARY (IN PCT): Yr Ago(*)
in pct 08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 8/28/16
v poor 3 3 3 3 4 4 3 3 2 2
poor 8 9 9 9 9 10 8 8 7 5
fair 28 28 29 28 28 29 28 27 27 20
good 50 50 49 50 49 47 51 52 54 55
exlnt 11 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 18
STATE INDICES AND NATIONAL AVERAGE RATING:
(An index value of 100 is approximately normal.) Yr Ago(*)
08/27 08/20 08/13 08/6 07/30 07/23 07/16 07/9 07/2 8/28/16
Ark 105 104 105 105 105 104 105 104 104 97
Ill 97 98 100 100 101 99 102 101 103 108
Ind 96 96 97 97 96 94 95 95 96 107
Iowa 99 97 96 98 99 100 100 102 104 110
Kans 97 97 96 97 96 98 99 101 102 104
Ky 105 105 105 104 104 103 105 106 107 105
La 104 105 107 108 108 109 108 107 106 97
Mich 98 98 97 100 101 101 103 99 102 101
Minn 105 105 105 105 105 104 105 105 105 110
Miss 110 107 106 108 107 104 107 104 106 108
Mo 102 100 101 101 101 100 101 100 100 106
Neb 101 100 99 98 98 96 99 100 102 107
NC 105 104 104 105 102 104 106 106 107 102
ND 94 92 91 87 86 88 87 91 92 105
Ohio 98 98 98 97 95 93 95 98 100 97
SD 93 89 87 84 80 80 81 85 87 98
Tenn 111 111 108 107 105 109 112 110 111 111
Wis 106 106 107 107 106 105 104 105 105 115
18-state
avg 100 99 99 99 98 97 99 100 101 106
Yr ago 106 105 105 105 105 104 104 105 104 NA
