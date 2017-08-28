On Our Radar

USDA Chicago Terminal Grain - Aug 28

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Springfield, IL Mon, Aug 28, 2017 USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News

Chicago Terminal Grain Report

To Arrive Truck and Rail Bids for Grain Delivered to Chicago. The

following quotations represent Bids ($/ bu) from Terminal Elevators,

Processors, Mills, and Merchandisers after 1:30 p.m. today.

Grain Bids Delivery Change Basis Change

SRW Wheat 3.7500-4.0000 30 Days DN 9.5 -25U to OptU UNCH

Soybeans 9.2525-9.2725 Spot DN 3.25 -16X to -14X UNCH

Soybeans 9.1825-9.2625 15-30 Days DN 3.25 -23X to -15X UNCH

Terminal Elevator Bids

Corn 3.1100-3.1600 Spot DN 2.75 -25U to -20U UNCH

Corn 3.1100-3.1600 15-30 Days DN 2.75 -25U to -20U UNCH

Processor Bids

Corn 3.1600-3.1900 Spot DN 2.75 -20U to -17U UNCH

Corn 3.2000-3.2400 15-30 Days DN 2.75 -16U to -12U UNCH

Changes are cents per bushel. Spot = up to 15 days

Soybeans = US 1 Yellow; Corn = US 2 Yellow

Chicago Board of Trade month symbols: F January, G February, H March, J April,

K May, M June, N July, Q August, U September, V October, X November, Z December

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monthly Prices for: July 2017

SRW Wheat 4.9603

Processor Corn (Spot) 3.6953

Terminal Corn (Spot) 3.5448

Soybeans (Spot) 9.6775

Source: USDA-IL Dept of Ag Market News Service, Springfield, IL

David Humphreys 217-782-4925 SpringField.LPGMN@ams.usda.gov

In state only toll free 888-458-4787

www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/gx_gr110.txt

www.ams.usda.gov/LPSMarketNewsPage

1425C dh

