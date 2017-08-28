USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Aug 28

LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Aug 28, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long grain milled rice prices steady, instances 1.50 higher in
Arkansas; medium grain milled rice prices steady, instances .25 higher in Arkansas.
Parboiled prices steady, instances 2.25 higher in Arkansas. Second heads steady,
instances .25 higher in Arkansas; Brewers mostly steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran
prices steady to 20.00 higher; Millfeed and rice hulls mostly steady on limited
confirmed trades.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers
steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran prices steady and Rice hulls not available due
to uncertainty of market and buyers.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 28th, Sep 17 closed .065 lower at 12.33;
Nov 17 closed .06 lower at 12.65; Jan 18 closed .065 lower at 12.895. US dollar
index on Monday settled at 92.25.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 23.00-24.50 23.00-24.00 23.00 -----
Long brown 25.00-25.50 26.00 NA -----
Medium white 24.00-26.00 ----- 23.00 28.00-30.00
Medium brown NA ----- NA 28.00-30.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 25.50-27.00 28.00 ----- -----
Second heads 16.00-18.00 14.00 12.00 13.00-15.00
Brewers 15.00 12.25 9.50 10.00-12.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 95.00-110.00 100.00-120.00 100.00 110.00-130.00
Rice millfeed NA NA NA -----
Rice hulls 5.00-10.00 5.00 NA NA
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
