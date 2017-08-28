Gasoline Jumps After Harvey Shuts U.S. Refiners

U.S. gasoline futures surged Monday after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out refining operations and traders tried to gauge damage in the Houston area, preparing for a potential shortage in gasoline supply.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher

The S&P 500 edged higher Monday following the slowest full session of trade of the year.

Brexit Talks Resume in Brussels

British and European Union negotiators resumed Brexit talks Monday but officials played down the prospect of breakthroughs on a handful of nettlesome issues related to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.

Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mexico Registers $1.52 Billion Trade Deficit in July

Mexico recorded a $1.52 billion trade deficit in July, a shift from the surplus seen the previous month, as growth in exports outpaced the increase in imports.

Qatar Is Downgraded by Fitch as Blockade Takes a Toll

Confidence in Qatar's creditworthiness took another hit as Fitch downgraded its debt, citing concerns the economic blockade imposed by Arab neighbors was unlikely to be lifted soon.

In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

A Surprise Lift From China for U.S. Steel

Signs of incremental progress on steel overcapacity are pushing Chinese steel margins higher for the first time in nearly a decade. U.S. Steel and other western steel firms could benefit.

Hong Kong Brokers Make Final Stand Against Trading Floor's Demise

The Hong Kong stock exchange's 31-year old trading hall is set to close this fall, but not without some pushback from its remaining tenants.

Evergrande's Ever More Risky Bet on Chinese Housing

A gigantic bet on China's housing market by its biggest property developer seems to have paid off-but only by it putting off a day of reckoning once again.

