Gasoline Jumps After Harvey Shuts U.S. Refiners

U.S. gasoline futures surged after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out around 15% of the nation's refinery capacity, with the extent of the damage still unclear.

U.S. Stocks Edge Higher

The S&P 500 edged higher Monday following the slowest full session of trade of the year.

Brexit Talks to Resume in Brussels

British and European Union negotiators are set to resume Brexit talks Monday but officials played down the prospect of breakthroughs on a handful of nettlesome issues related to the U.K.'s departure from the bloc.

Regulators, Auto Lenders Dig Into Customer-Refunds Process

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mexico Registers $1.52 Billion Trade Deficit in July

Mexico recorded a $1.52 billion trade deficit in July, a shift from the surplus seen the previous month, as growth in exports outpaced the increase in imports.

Qatar Is Downgraded by Fitch as Blockade Takes a Toll

Confidence in Qatar's creditworthiness took another hit as Fitch downgraded its debt, citing concerns the economic blockade imposed by Arab neighbors was unlikely to be lifted soon.

In a Blast From a Financial Crisis Past, CDOs Are Back

After years on the decline, the market for synthetic collateralized debt obligations is on the rise again.

A Surprise Lift From China for U.S. Steel

Signs of incremental progress on steel overcapacity are pushing Chinese steel margins higher for the first time in nearly a decade. U.S. Steel and other western steel firms could benefit.

Central Bankers Can't Savor Their Stimulus Success

Central bankers were looking forward for years to a moment when the world economy would steady, allowing them to unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus from global markets. That moment has arrived, but they are now preoccupied with other matters.

Hong Kong Brokers Make Final Stand Against Trading Floor's Demise

The Hong Kong stock exchange's 31-year old trading hall is set to close this fall, but not without some pushback from its remaining tenants.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)