Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Inflation and Jobs, Japan Household Spending

The week ahead will be a busy one for U.S. economic data, with readings on consumer confidence, GDP, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge and the August jobs report.

Most Global Markets Start the Week Lower

Asia-Pacific equity markets struggled for direction after U.S. and European central bankers didn't provide fresh policy guidance, though China-related stocks outperformed.

Energy Markets Brace for Volatility as Harvey's Impact Is Determined

Energy markets are due for considerable volatility this week as investors try to gauge the extent of disruption to fuel production and distribution from the torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Texas.

Central Bankers Can't Savor Their Stimulus Success

Central bankers were looking forward for years to a moment when the world economy would steady, allowing them to unwind extraordinary monetary stimulus from global markets. That moment has arrived, but they are now preoccupied with other matters.

Banks Send Warning Signs for Economy

Data out of the banking sector is consistent with an aging economic expansion.

Energy Shares Set for Worst Month Since 2015

Shares of energy companies are on track for their biggest monthly decline since the end of 2015, showing that stabilizing earnings aren't enough to attract investors.

Hurricane Harvey Unlikely to Damage Insurers' Balance Sheets

The insurance and reinsurance industry has a fatter-than-ever capital cushion to absorb losses from Hurricane Harvey, executives and analysts say.

China's Markets Can't Agree on How Good Nation's Economy Is

China's financial markets are sending conflicting signals about the health of the world's No. 2 economy, where a strengthening currency, buoyant stocks and soaring commodities contrast with the pessimism popular among the country's bond investors.

Chicago Exchange Sale Looks Shaky as China Tensions Rise

A Chinese-led group's proposed $20 million acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange has raised concerns in the U.S. about the potential for market hacking and threats to Americans' financial data.

Central Bankers Warn Against Regulatory Cuts, Trade Moves

The world's top central bankers warned that undoing banking rules or pursuing protectionist measures threaten economic expansion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)