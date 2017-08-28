Gasoline Up as Harvey Hits Refiners

U.S. gasoline futures surged Monday after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out refining operations and traders tried to gauge damage in the Houston area, preparing for a potential shortage in gasoline supply.

Saudis, Russia Push to Extend Their Oil Output Cuts

Saudi Arabia and Russia are pushing to extend their deal to limit crude oil production for another three months, which would leave the output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers in place through the end of June, people familiar with the matter said.

CEO of Argentina's YPF Resigns

Ricardo Darré has resigned as CEO of Argentina's state-run oil and gas producer, YPF. His exit comes as YPF transforms into an "integrated energy company."

Williams Cos Names John Chandler as New CFO

Pipeline company Williams Cos. named John Chandler as its new chief financial officer, replacing outgoing incumbent Don Chappel, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Natural Gas Prices Rise After Harvey Hits Texas

Natural gas prices gained on Monday as traders bet that damage from Tropical Storm Harvey would halt production and pipeline operations.

Harvey to Hit Flooded Houston Again

Tropical Storm Harvey was poised to re-enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and make another landfall closer to Houston roughly two days later, prolonging the slow-motion flooding disaster that has crippled one of the nation's largest metropolitan areas.

Energy Shares Set for Worst Month Since 2015

Shares of energy companies are on track for their biggest monthly decline since the end of 2015, showing that stabilizing earnings aren't enough to attract investors.

The Big Name in Coal's Resurgence: China

China's reemergence as a coal importer has boosted the fortunes of U.S. producers who are now shipping more coal abroad than any time in the last two years.

Duke Pulls Plug on Nuclear Plant

Duke Energy is abandoning plans to develop a nuclear plant in South Carolina, the latest blow to the U.S. nuclear industry. The company had planned to build two reactors.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Second Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc., a unit of General Electric Co.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)