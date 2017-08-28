Gasoline Jumps After Harvey Shuts U.S. Refiners

U.S. gasoline futures surged after Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out around 15% of the nation's refinery capacity, with the extent of the damage still unclear.

Williams Cos Names John Chandler as New CFO

Pipeline company Williams Cos. named John Chandler as its new chief financial officer, replacing outgoing incumbent Don Chappel, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

Energy Markets Brace for Volatility as Harvey's Impact Is Determined

Energy markets are due for considerable volatility this week as investors try to gauge the extent of disruption to fuel production and distribution from the torrential rains and catastrophic flooding in Texas.

Harvey to Hit Flooded Houston Again

Tropical Storm Harvey was poised to re-enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and make another landfall closer to Houston roughly two days later, prolonging the slow-motion flooding disaster that has crippled one of the nation's largest metropolitan areas.

Energy Shares Set for Worst Month Since 2015

Shares of energy companies are on track for their biggest monthly decline since the end of 2015, showing that stabilizing earnings aren't enough to attract investors.

The Big Name in Coal's Resurgence: China

China's reemergence as a coal importer has boosted the fortunes of U.S. producers who are now shipping more coal abroad than any time in the last two years.

Hurricane Forces Refineries to Shut Down

Hurricane Harvey forced refineries that make up nearly 5% of U.S. fuel-making capacity to shut down, and more facilities remained under threat as the storm moved through the heart of the nation's oil and gas infrastructure.

Duke Pulls Plug on Nuclear Plant

Duke Energy is abandoning plans to develop a nuclear plant in South Carolina, the latest blow to the U.S. nuclear industry. The company had planned to build two reactors.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls for Second Straight Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the past week to 759, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc., a unit of General Electric Co.

Harvey Slams Into Texas

Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas, making landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane and lashing the shore with intense rain and winds of more than 100 miles an hour as it struck land. By 5 a.m. it had weakened to a Category 1 storm.

August 28, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)