On Our Radar

GDP Expected to Tick Upwards -- Data Week Ahead Update

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun +5.7% (7) +5.7%

HPI (Y/Y)

1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 120.7 (22) 121.1

Continue Reading Below

Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Aug 185K (9) +178K

0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.8% (23) +2.6%*

0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +1.0% (9) +1.0%*

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 26 +236K (17) 234K

0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (24) +0.0%

0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.4% (23) +0.1%

0830 Core PCE Prices Jul +0.1% (21) +0.1%

0945 Chicago PMI Aug 58.0 (10) 58.9

1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +0.4% (10) +1.5%

Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +179K (25) +209K

0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 4.3% (24) 4.3%

0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Aug +0.2% (19) +0.3%

0945 Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.7 (3) 52.5***

1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 56.2 (21) 56.3

1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.6% (17) -1.3%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.3 (17) 97.6****

(Final)

N/A Auto Sales Aug 16.6M (17) 16.7M

*2Q First Reading

**All private-sector workers

***Aug Flash Reading

****Aug Preliminary Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 28, 2017 14:10 ET (18:10 GMT)