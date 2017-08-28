GDP Expected to Tick Upwards -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Jun +5.7% (7) +5.7%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 Consumer Confidence Aug 120.7 (22) 121.1
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday 0815 ADP Jobs Aug 185K (9) +178K
0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 2Q +2.8% (23) +2.6%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 2Q +1.0% (9) +1.0%*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Aug 26 +236K (17) 234K
0830 Personal Income Jul +0.3% (24) +0.0%
0830 Consumer Spending Jul +0.4% (23) +0.1%
0830 Core PCE Prices Jul +0.1% (21) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Aug 58.0 (10) 58.9
1000 Pending Home Sales Jul +0.4% (10) +1.5%
Friday 0830 Nonfarm Payrolls Aug +179K (25) +209K
0830 Unemployment Rate Aug 4.3% (24) 4.3%
0830 Avg. Hourly Wages** Aug +0.2% (19) +0.3%
0945 Markit Mfg PMI Aug 52.7 (3) 52.5***
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Aug 56.2 (21) 56.3
1000 Construction Spending Jul +0.6% (17) -1.3%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Aug 97.3 (17) 97.6****
(Final)
N/A Auto Sales Aug 16.6M (17) 16.7M
*2Q First Reading
**All private-sector workers
***Aug Flash Reading
****Aug Preliminary Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 28, 2017 14:10 ET (18:10 GMT)