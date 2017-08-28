Exxon Says Beaumont Refinery Operating at Reduced Rates

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Monday said its Beaumont refinery east of Houston is operating at cut rates, marking the latest of many refineries in the Texas gulf coast region to reduce activity or shut down altogether in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Suann Guthrie, a spokeswoman for the company, said any further details on the rate reduction at the 345,000-barrel-a-day Beaumont refinery would be posted on the company's website. The Beaumont refinery is located about 90 miles east of Houston.

Exxon on Sunday completely shut down its 560,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery, which runs along the Houston Ship Channel.

