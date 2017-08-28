On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 28 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 644,262 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,450 13,450 13,140 13,285 13,305 -20 11,186 50,586

Oct-17 13,530 13,550 13,340 13,465 13,420 45 62 212

Nov-17 13,685 13,710 13,415 13,555 13,585 -30 10,748 36,770

Jan-18 16,710 16,795 16,350 16,600 16,680 -80 583,214 371,230

Mar-18 16,765 16,830 16,545 16,725 16,880 -155 56 192

Apr-18 17,010 17,010 16,790 16,900 17,020 -120 4 64

May-18 17,060 17,150 16,760 16,960 17,040 -80 38,988 51,910

Jun-18 - - - 17,165 17,165 0 0 66

Jul-18 - - - 17,030 17,030 0 0 28

Aug-18 17,160 17,160 17,160 17,160 16,835 325 4 6

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

