China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 28 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 644,262 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,450 13,450 13,140 13,285 13,305 -20 11,186 50,586
Oct-17 13,530 13,550 13,340 13,465 13,420 45 62 212
Nov-17 13,685 13,710 13,415 13,555 13,585 -30 10,748 36,770
Jan-18 16,710 16,795 16,350 16,600 16,680 -80 583,214 371,230
Mar-18 16,765 16,830 16,545 16,725 16,880 -155 56 192
Apr-18 17,010 17,010 16,790 16,900 17,020 -120 4 64
May-18 17,060 17,150 16,760 16,960 17,040 -80 38,988 51,910
Jun-18 - - - 17,165 17,165 0 0 66
Jul-18 - - - 17,030 17,030 0 0 28
Aug-18 17,160 17,160 17,160 17,160 16,835 325 4 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
August 28, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)