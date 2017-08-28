China Minsheng Banking First-Half Net Profit Up 3.2%

China Minsheng Banking Corp. Ltd. (1988.HK) on Monday reported a 3.2% rise in first-half net profit, partly due to a drop in impairment loss on loans.

The Chinese bank said its net profit for the six months ended June rose to 28.09 billion yuan (US$4.24 billion) from CNY27.22 billion a year earlier. Net interest income fell 13% from a year earlier to CNY41.12 billion.

The bank plans to distribute cash dividends of CNY1.2 for every ten shares.

August 28, 2017 11:17 ET (15:17 GMT)