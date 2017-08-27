Petrobras Shutting Pasadena, Texas Refinery Due to Storm

Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA said Sunday it was shutting its Pasadena refinery near Houston as the city grappled with major flooding, tornadoes and other problems related to Hurricane Harvey.

Continue Reading Below

"Planned refinery shutdown due to severe weather," the 110,000-barrel-day refinery said in a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Other Houston-area refineries including Exxon Mobile Corp.'s major, 560,000-barrel-a-day Baytown refinery also announced they were shutting down.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 27, 2017 12:38 ET (16:38 GMT)