Uber Selects Expedia's Khosrowshahi as New CEO

Uber's board voted to approve the Expedia CEO on Sunday.

Grocers' Problem: Amazon Doesn't Need to Make Money on Food

Amazon.com will bring lower prices to its new Whole Foods division Monday. It also will bring a new rule book, further pressuring an already struggling supermarket sector.

'Hitman's Bodyguard' Leads Dismal Box Office

Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in one of the most dismal box-office results in 16 years. This August is down a whopping 35% from last year, according to comScore.

Perfumania Seeks Bankruptcy Protection

Mall-based retailer chain Perfumania Holdings has sought chapter 11 protection with plans to reorganize around its better-performing stores.

Immelt Drops Out of Contention for Uber CEO Job

GE Chairman Jeff Immelt said he won't pursue the top job at Uber, a decision that follows weeks of discord over the future of the ride-hailing firm.

Refineries Shut Down as Harvey Dumps More Rain

Several Houston-area refineries were shut down Sunday, taking roughly 12% of U.S. fuel-making capacity out of commission, as Harvey continued to drench the city.

Nintendo's Switch Hit: Game Console Is in Short Supply Ahead of Holidays

Demand is outpacing production of Nintendo's $300 Switch hand-held hybrid videogame console, leading to blockbuster queues and lotteries in Japan and frustrated fans in the U.S.

Why Amazon Isn't Ready for Prime Time in China

The American e-commerce giant hasn't been able to increase its tiny share of the market as Chinese competitors offer many of the same perks without requiring a membership.

Campbell Soup Contends With a Choosier Consumer

Campbell Soup Co. is striving to remain a pantry mainstay even as what, where and how consumers eat undergoes a transformation. The company is also facing investor pressure to reverse a yearslong revenue decline and lift its share price, which has fallen 15% this year.

Chicago Exchange Sale Looks Shaky as China Tensions Rise

A Chinese-led group's proposed $20 million acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange has raised concerns in the U.S. about the potential for market hacking and threats to Americans' financial data.

August 27, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)