Dongfeng Motor Group Says 1st Half Net Profit Rose

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. (0489.HK) Monday said its first-half net profit rose 4.3% from a year ago, partly helped by higher vehicle sales.
The Chinese motor-vehicle manufacturer said in a stock exchange filing that its net profit for the six months ended June 30 was CNY7.04 billion (US$1.06 billion), up from CNY6.75 billion a year earlier.
First-half revenue rose to CNY57.69 billion from CNY57.14 billion a year ago.
August 27, 2017 19:59 ET (23:59 GMT)