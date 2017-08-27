China Petroleum & Chemical 1st Half Net Profit Rises 40.1%

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. said Sunday net profit in the first half rose 40.1% to 27.92 billion yuan ($4.20 billion) from a year ago, partly helped by gains at its refining segment and higher natural gas output.

The company, also known as Sinopec, China's biggest refiner, said its turnover and other operating revenue rose 32.6% on the year in the first half to CNY1165.84 billion.

It said its refinery throughput for the six months ended June 30 rose 1.6% from a year ago while total sales volume of refined products rose 1.4% on year.

August 27, 2017 10:39 ET (14:39 GMT)