What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

Texas braced for Hurricane Harvey as it barreled into the state with winds of more than 100 miles an hour.

Seaports along the state's coast shut down as they prepared for the storm.

Trump pardoned former Arizona sheriff Arpaio, who had been convicted of disobeying a court order to halt immigration raids.

Military officials warned about overworked sailors and shortened training schedules in the years before the recent Navy ship collisions.

Mueller is examining what role Flynn may have played in an effort to obtain Clinton's emails from Russian hackers.

Thailand's Prime Minister ordered security forces to search for his predecessor, after she failed to appear in court.

An American pastor detained in Turkey for nearly a year on terrorism-related charges, now faces espionage charges.

Belgian officials are treating a knife attack on soldiers in Brussels as terror.

