WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Aug 25

U.S. TOUGHENS VENEZUELA PENALTIES BY CURBING BOND-MARKET ACCESS

The U.S. restricted the ability of Venezuela to tap American debt markets, marking a significant escalation in Washington's economic crackdown against Nicolás Maduro's cash-government.

THAI COURT ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR FORMER PRIME MINISTER

Thailand's Supreme Court issued an arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to appear in court for a case stemming from a botched rice-subsidy program.

DETAINED U.S. MINISTER FACES NEW CHARGES IN TURKEY

Andrew Brunson, a U.S. Presbyterian minister detained in Turkey for almost a year on terrorism charges, faces new charges including espionage, as Turkish President Erdogan further consolidated control.

CORNERED IN RAQQA: THE LAST DAYS OF ISIS

In their de facto capital, Islamic State militants desperate for territory and cash are loosening religious edicts. Some women dare to uncover their faces in public. A few men defiantly smoke in the streets. Many trying to flee find themselves under attack from ISIS's remaining forces.

SIBLING TIES AMONG BARCELONA PLOTTERS UNDERLINE TREND

As authorities piece together how a group of young Muslim men from a small town pulled off the deadliest terrorist onslaught in Spain in more than a decade, one relationship is emerging as central: brotherhood.

FRANCE'S MACRON CLASHES WITH POLISH LEADER

French President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo of Poland spar over Macron's push to clamp down on use of cheap Eastern European labor in Western Europe.

KUSHNER WRAPS UP 'PRODUCTIVE' MIDDLE EAST TALKS

The U.S. described Jared Kushner's whistle-stop diplomatic tour of the Middle East as "productive" as he tried to make progress with President Donald Trump's plan to revive peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

RIOTS ERUPT IN INDIA AFTER GURU'S RAPE CONVICTION

More than 25 people died and 250 were injured in northern India Friday in violent protests triggered by the rape conviction of a popular spiritual leader.

