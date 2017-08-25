Telecoms Rise on Optimism Ahead of Smart-Phone Launches -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies, buoyed by optimism the sector would benefit from the launch of two new smart phones, one this week from Samsung and one in September from Apple.

Hershey is consolidating its creative ad agency accounts, the latest example of how companies are reassessing their marketing needs in a changing ad landscape. The chocolate maker said it will end its 12-year relationship with Arnold Worldwide, while it maintains existing partnerships with two other agencies. The report came in the wake of ad giant WPP's warning that consumer products companies were slashing advertising budgets.

