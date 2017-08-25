Fed's Yellen Defends Postcrisis Regulations in Jackson Hole

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen defended the sweeping financial regulations enacted in the wake of the financial crisis that began a decade ago, while keeping the door open to modest changes to the postcrisis rules.

U.S. Curbs Venezuela's Access to Debt, Toughening Sanctions

The U.S. on Friday restricted the ability of Venezuela to tap American debt markets for funding, escalating Washington's economic crackdown against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's cash-strapped government.

Business Investment Gains Renewed Momentum

Demand for long-lasting factory goods plunged in July, but a sharp drop in aircraft orders masked underlying signs of strength.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

As Investors Think Taper, ECB Is Set to Buy More Bonds

Just as the European Central Bank gets ready to reduce its bond-buying, this massive player in global markets is set to buy more.

U.S. Stocks Rise, on Course for Weekly Gains

Stocks nudged higher, putting most bourses around the world on track for weekly gains.

Markets Eye Debt Ceiling With Unease

Early signs of concern about the federal debt ceiling are creeping into the financial markets, as President Donald Trump pressured lawmakers over how to proceed on the issue.

Oil Ticks Up as Hurricane Approaches Texas

Oil prices advanced, recouping some losses that had been driven by concern that a hurricane moving toward the U.S. gulf coast could lead to excess inventories.

Cleveland Fed's Mester Says She Supports Rate-Rise Campaign

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she supports continued rate rises, but offered little in the way of guidance about when the next increase might happen.

Brazil's President Moves Ahead With Privatization Push

Brazilian President Michel Temer, who has avoided a trial over corruption charges, is using the reprieve to push ambitious privatization plans to rekindle economic growth and lower government spending.

Japan July Core CPI Up 0.5% on Year

Japanese prices rose for the seventh straight month in July but inflation was still well short of the government's 2% target.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)