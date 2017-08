Stocks Rise in Run-Up to Jackson Hole Speeches

Stocks mostly nudged higher Friday, putting bourses around the world on track for weekly gains.

Oil Ticks Up as Hurricane Approaches Texas

Oil prices advanced, recouping some losses that had been driven by concern that a hurricane moving toward the U.S. gulf coast could lead to excess inventories.

Japan July Core CPI Up 0.5% on Year

Japanese prices rose for the seventh straight month in July but inflation was still well short of the government's 2% target.

Jackson Hole Cheat Sheet: Who's There and What They're Talking About

The Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Attendance at the high-profile conference is by invitation only, but here's a rundown on what to expect over the next few days.

Why Policy Easing-Not Tightening-Tops Agenda for Some Central Banks

Policy makers from the world's leading central banks gathering at Jackson Hole this week may be wondering how to step back from years of easy monetary policy. But several of their counterparts in emerging markets are heading in the opposite direction-by cutting interest rates.

Activists in Jackson Hole Pressure Fed on Inflation, Endorse Yellen

The Fed Up campaign is holding events to show support for raising the Fed's 2% inflation target as well as allowing Janet Yellen to serve a second term as the central bank's chairwoman.

Fed Seeks Comment on Three Proposed Borrowing Benchmarks

The Federal Reserve requested public comment on three proposed reference rates for firms using U.S. Treasurys as collateral for short-term loans, marking another step in the central bank's efforts to replace a scandal-plagued interest-rate benchmark.

Kaplan: Another Rate Rise This Year Still Possible, but Fed Should Be Patient

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that the U.S. central bank isn't facing anything in the economy that would force it to imminently raise interest rates, but that a third increase this year is still possible.

U.S. Sanctions Could Prompt J.P. Morgan to Push Venezuela From Bond Index

What will J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. could do is weighing on emerging-markets debt investors as the Trump administration considers sanctions that could affect the ownership or trading of Venezuelan debt.

Bank of Mexico Avoids Talk of Rate Cuts

The Bank of Mexico cautiously hit pause this month after a string of seven interest-rate increases, and one board member questioned the market's penciling in rate cuts around the middle of next year, according to bank meeting minutes.

August 25, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)