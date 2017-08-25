Cleveland Fed's Mester Says She Supports Rate-Rise Campaign

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she supports continued rate rises, but offered little in the way of guidance about when the next increase might happen.

As Investors Think Taper, ECB Is Set to Buy More Bonds

Just as the European Central Bank gets ready to reduce its bond-buying, this massive player in global markets is set to buy more.

Where's Crypto? Let's Play Geographic Roulette

Investors can play geographic roulette with Exio Coin, a cryptocurrency like Bitcoin that is allegedly endorsed by some sovereign nation to be revealed at a later date.

No One Knows How Much to Pay in Bitcoin Cash Taxes

With little guidance from the IRS on tax issues for digital currencies, experts offer their best guesses.

Buyout Funds Have Money to Burn, and That's a Problem

Private equity has a $600 billion problem. The problem is how to spend it on deals, because company valuations are very high and buyout volumes have slipped since 2015.

SoftBank Finalizes $4.4 Billion WeWork Investment

SSoftBank Group has finalized a deal to invest $4.4 billion in office-sharing company WeWork, a massive deal that demonstrates the outsize ambition of the Japanese conglomerate to wield influence in startups around the world.

Why Policy Easing-Not Tightening-Tops Agenda for Some Central Banks

Policy makers from the world's leading central banks gathering at Jackson Hole this week may be wondering how to step back from years of easy monetary policy. But several of their counterparts in emerging markets are heading in the opposite direction-by cutting interest rates.

U.S. Sanctions Could Prompt J.P. Morgan to Push Venezuela From Bond Index

What will J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. could do is weighing on emerging-markets debt investors as the Trump administration considers sanctions that could affect the ownership or trading of Venezuelan debt.

Two Bankers Indicted In Libor-Manipulation Case

The U.S. Justice Department alleges Danielle Sindzingre and Muriel Bescond instructed their subordinates at Société Générale to submit inaccurately low figures that were then used to calculate Libor, or the London interbank offered rate.

Return On Warren Buffett's Attempt to Buy Oncor: Zero

Warren Buffett has nothing to show for his attempt to buy one of the country's largest power-transmission companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)