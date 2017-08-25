Cleveland Fed's Mester Says She Supports Rate-Rise Campaign

Continue Reading Below

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said she supports continued rate rises, but offered little in the way of guidance about when the next increase might happen.

As Investors Think Taper, ECB Is Set to Buy More Bonds

Just as the European Central Bank gets ready to reduce its bond-buying, this massive player in global markets is set to buy more.

No One Knows How Much to Pay in Bitcoin Cash Taxes

With little guidance from the IRS on tax issues for digital currencies, experts offer their best guesses.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

SoftBank Finalizes $4.4 Billion WeWork Investment

SSoftBank Group has finalized a deal to invest $4.4 billion in office-sharing company WeWork, a massive deal that demonstrates the outsize ambition of the Japanese conglomerate to wield influence in startups around the world.

Why Policy Easing-Not Tightening-Tops Agenda for Some Central Banks

Policy makers from the world's leading central banks gathering at Jackson Hole this week may be wondering how to step back from years of easy monetary policy. But several of their counterparts in emerging markets are heading in the opposite direction-by cutting interest rates.

U.S. Sanctions Could Prompt J.P. Morgan to Push Venezuela From Bond Index

What will J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. could do is weighing on emerging-markets debt investors as the Trump administration considers sanctions that could affect the ownership or trading of Venezuelan debt.

Two Bankers Indicted In Libor-Manipulation Case

The U.S. Justice Department alleges Danielle Sindzingre and Muriel Bescond instructed their subordinates at Société Générale to submit inaccurately low figures that were then used to calculate Libor, or the London interbank offered rate.

Return On Warren Buffett's Attempt to Buy Oncor: Zero

Warren Buffett has nothing to show for his attempt to buy one of the country's largest power-transmission companies.

Janet Yellen's Future at the Fed Unresolved Heading Into Jackson Hole

The prospect of a second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen won't be on the agenda at the central bank's retreat, but the question of whether she could be asked to stay on-and whether she would accept-will be hanging over the confab.

Yellen, Draghi Set to Be Watched Closely at Jackson Hole

Here's what to watch for as central bankers and economists from around the world gather in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., beginning Thursday.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)