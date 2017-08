Jackson Hole Cheat Sheet: Who's There and What They're Talking About

The Kansas City Fed's annual economic symposium begins Thursday evening and runs through Saturday in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Attendance at the high-profile conference is by invitation only, but here's a rundown on what to expect over the next few days.

Why Policy Easing-Not Tightening-Tops Agenda for Some Central Banks

Policy makers from the world's leading central banks gathering at Jackson Hole this week may be wondering how to step back from years of easy monetary policy. But several of their counterparts in emerging markets are heading in the opposite direction-by cutting interest rates.

Activists in Jackson Hole Pressure Fed on Inflation, Endorse Yellen

The Fed Up campaign is holding events to show support for raising the Fed's 2% inflation target as well as allowing Janet Yellen to serve a second term as the central bank's chairwoman.

Fed Seeks Comment on Three Proposed Borrowing Benchmarks

The Federal Reserve requested public comment on three proposed reference rates for firms using U.S. Treasurys as collateral for short-term loans, marking another step in the central bank's efforts to replace a scandal-plagued interest-rate benchmark.

Kaplan: Another Rate Rise This Year Still Possible, but Fed Should Be Patient

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that the U.S. central bank isn't facing anything in the economy that would force it to imminently raise interest rates, but that a third increase this year is still possible.

U.S. Sanctions Could Prompt J.P. Morgan to Push Venezuela From Bond Index

What will J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. could do is weighing on emerging-markets debt investors as the Trump administration considers sanctions that could affect the ownership or trading of Venezuelan debt.

Two Bankers Indicted In Libor-Manipulation Case

The U.S. Justice Department alleges Danielle Sindzingre and Muriel Bescond instructed their subordinates at Société Générale to submit inaccurately low figures that were then used to calculate Libor, or the London interbank offered rate.

Return On Warren Buffett's Attempt to Buy Oncor: Zero

Warren Buffett has nothing to show for his attempt to buy one of the country's largest power-transmission companies.

Janet Yellen's Future at the Fed Unresolved Heading Into Jackson Hole

The prospect of a second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen won't be on the agenda at the central bank's retreat, but the question of whether she could be asked to stay on-and whether she would accept-will be hanging over the confab.

Yellen, Draghi Set to Be Watched Closely at Jackson Hole

Here's what to watch for as central bankers and economists from around the world gather in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., beginning Thursday.

