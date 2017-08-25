Oil Ticks Up as Hurricane Approaches Texas

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices advanced, recouping some losses that had been driven by concern that a hurricane moving toward the U.S. gulf coast could lead to excess inventories.

Return On Warren Buffett's Attempt to Buy Oncor: Zero

Warren Buffett has nothing to show for his attempt to buy one of the country's largest power-transmission companies.

Emerging-Markets Activist Investor Creates Niche in Hunt for Big Gains

Self-described emerging-markets activist investor Teresa Barger seeks to persuade companies in the developing world that improving corporate governance and treatment of minority shareholders will boost their stock prices.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Harvey Strengthens to Category 2 Storm

Hurricane Harvey, which is expected to hit Texas late Friday or early Saturday, has strengthened to a Category 2 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

First Hurricane in Decade Arrives in Transformed Oil Landscape

While the energy sector previously would have fretted over a hurricane's threat to crude production, the worry these days is about the facilities that refine the oil instead of pump it, since the ability to tap U.S. shale formations has put more production at locations farther from the coast.

Texas Regulators Wary of Latest Deal for Utility Business Oncor

Sempra Energy's deal to purchase Oncor includes a commitment to pay off up to $3 billion in debt within seven years, a promise designed to calm jittery Texas regulators who must approve the takeover of a key piece of the state's power grid.

Seadrill, a Big Offshore Oil Player, to Seek Bankruptcy Protection

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said it will likely file for bankruptcy protection as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

U.S. Seeks Approval of Peabody Energy's Pollution Settlement

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking court approval of a settlement with Peabody Energy Corp., valued at more than $43 million, to resolve a pollution case involving lead and zinc mining done by another company.

Comcast Enters Partnership With Solar-Power Provider Sunrun

Comcast agrees to market Sunrun's solar systems in exchange for potential fees and equity.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

The oil cartel OPEC said all options remained open at its next meeting in November, including extending its effort to reduce the global petroleum glut by withholding supplies-a move that one member, Angola, now says it prefers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)