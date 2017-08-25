U.S. Seeks Approval of Peabody Energy's Pollution Settlement

Continue Reading Below

The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking court approval of a settlement with Peabody Energy Corp., valued at more than $43 million, to resolve a pollution case involving lead and zinc mining done by another company.

Texas Regulators Wary of Latest Deal for Utility Business Oncor

Sempra Energy's deal to purchase Oncor includes a commitment to pay off up to $3 billion in debt within seven years, a promise designed to calm jittery Texas regulators who must approve the takeover of a key piece of the state's power grid.

Comcast Enters Partnership With Solar-Power Provider Sunrun

Comcast agrees to market Sunrun's solar systems in exchange for potential fees and equity.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

First Hurricane in Decade Arrives in Transformed Oil Landscape

While the energy sector previously would have fretted over a hurricane's threat to crude production, the worry these days is about the facilities that refine the oil instead of pump it, since the ability to tap U.S. shale formations has put more production at locations farther from the coast.

Seadrill, a Big Offshore Oil Player, to Seek Bankruptcy Protection

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said it will likely file for bankruptcy protection as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

Oil Edges Lower As Traders Eye Hurricane Harvey

Oil prices fell Thursday as concerns over a hurricane headed for the coast of Texas outweighed improving data on U.S. stockpiles and reports that the global oil cartel will consider extending a deal to cut back global supply.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

The oil cartel OPEC said all options remained open at its next meeting in November, including extending its effort to reduce the global petroleum glut by withholding supplies-a move that one member, Angola, now says it prefers.

Natural Gas Settles Higher On Inventory Data

Natural gas prices settled higher on Thursday as inventory data showed that stockpiles rose by less than average for this time of year.

Hurricane Harvey Threatens South Texas Coast

Hurricane Harvey was upgraded Thursday from a tropical storm by the National Weather Service, as it quickly gathered strength while moving across the Gulf of Mexico.

Tesla's Self-Driving Push Sparked Dissent Among Its Engineers

Elon Musk built a company that's more valuable than General Motors or Ford. Now, his ambitious goals for Tesla's Autopilot technology are being tested by resignations and disquiet in the engineering ranks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 04:15 ET (08:15 GMT)