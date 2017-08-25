Samsung Heir Gets Bribery Conviction, Five-Year Sentence

Lee Jae-yong was found guilty of bribing South Korea's former president and sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a corruption scandal that brought down a government.

Google Issuing Refunds Over Invalid Web Traffic

Google is issuing refunds to advertisers for ads bought through its platform that ran on sites with fraudulent traffic, people familiar with the situation say, as the company develops a tool to give buyers more transparency about their purchases.

Volkswagen Engineer Sentenced for Role in Emissions Fraud

A Volkswagen engineer was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment and will pay a $200,000 fine for participating in the German auto giant's emissions-cheating deception.

Ford to Look Beyond Credit Scores in Sales Push

The auto maker's financing unit has decided to change its approval process to look beyond credit scores in an effort to pump up sales. By assessing credit in new ways, it hopes to be able to better predict risk among a broad array of borrowers.

Two Uber Investors Seek to Defend Former CEO in Legal Battle

Shervin Pishevar and Steve Russell have asked a court to let them intervene in a lawsuit against Travis Kalanick, Uber's former chief executive and co-founder.

China's Aviation Push Lifts Aircraft Manufacturers

Chinese leaders' promotion of air services spanning leisure, transportation, logistics and emergency services promises a bonanza for aircraft makers, air base operators and infrastructure developers.

Amazon Clobbers Grocers' Stocks With Price Cuts at Whole Foods

Amazon.com Inc. said it will begin slashing prices on grocery staples at Whole Foods Market Inc. on Monday, the first changes the online retailer plans for its $13.7 billion acquisition.

Apple Gets $208 Million in Tax Breaks to Build Iowa Data Center

Apple will get $208 million in state and local tax breaks to build two data-storage centers near Des Moines and to create at least 50 jobs.

Mutual Funds' Markdowns Hit Warby Parker's Billion-Dollar Status

Several mutual funds have marked down their investment in eyeglass startup Warby Parker in the second quarter, including a nearly 17% price cut from John Hancock Investments, according to regulatory filings.

Fiat Chrysler CEO's Search for Partner Is Running Out of Time

A Chinese auto maker's possible bid for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep division has retrained the spotlight on the challenges facing the company, which doesn't have the resources on its own to keep up in the autonomous-vehicle race.

