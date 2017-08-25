French Consumer Confidence Falls in August

French consumer confidence fell in August, statistics showed Friday.

Consumer confidence in the eurozone's second largest economy fell to 103 from 104 in July, statistics agency Insee said, in line with economists' forecasts.

The reading jumped six points in June after Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election and a majority in the national assembly.

But French consumer confidence dropped to 104 in July from 108 in June as households lost confidence in their financial situation and their capacity to save. Mr. Macron's popularity has declined in recent weeks and his government has changed course on its budget plans.

