DHL Supply Chain to Invest More Than EUR70 Million in Southeast Asia

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Friday its DHL Supply Chain would make an investment to grow its regional footprint in Southeast Asia.

The German logistics company plans to invest more than 70 million euros ($82.6 million) by 2020 toward new facilities, expansion of its truck fleet and new technology in Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar. The company expects the investment will result in an additional 5,000 jobs in these countries. Deutsche Post employs more than 508,000 employees world-wide as of December 2016.

The company plans to strengthen its position in Thailand and Vietnam and focus on growth in Cambodia.

August 25, 2017 04:52 ET (08:52 GMT)