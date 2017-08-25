China Shenhua Energy 1st-Half Profit More Than Doubles on Higher Coal Prices

China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. (1088.HK) reported an increase in its first-half net profit, as higher coal prices buoyed earnings.

Continue Reading Below

China's major coal producer said its net profit for the six months ended June rose to 26.30 billion yuan (US$3.95 billion) from CNY10.83 billion a year earlier, while the first-half revenue rose 53% to CNY120.52 billion.

The company didn't recommend an interim dividend.

Write to Chester Yung at chester.yung@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 25, 2017 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)