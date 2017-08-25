On Our Radar

China Shenhua Energy 1st-Half Profit More Than Doubles on Higher Coal Prices

By Chester Yung Features Dow Jones Newswires

HONG KONG –  China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd. (1088.HK) reported an increase in its first-half net profit, as higher coal prices buoyed earnings.

China's major coal producer said its net profit for the six months ended June rose to 26.30 billion yuan (US$3.95 billion) from CNY10.83 billion a year earlier, while the first-half revenue rose 53% to CNY120.52 billion.

The company didn't recommend an interim dividend.

August 25, 2017 11:34 ET (15:34 GMT)