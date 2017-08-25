China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, August 25 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 881,756 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Sep-17 13,145 13,450 13,115 13,305 13,145 160 21,892 55,610
Oct-17 13,275 13,590 13,270 13,420 13,275 145 146 244
Nov-17 13,335 13,795 13,335 13,585 13,405 180 17,954 36,358
Jan-18 16,410 16,935 16,350 16,680 16,475 205 796,220 381,114
Mar-18 16,615 17,010 16,595 16,880 16,690 190 38 168
Apr-18 17,055 17,055 16,985 17,020 16,715 305 4 62
May-18 16,705 17,280 16,705 17,040 16,835 205 45,488 52,398
Jun-18 17,155 17,245 17,075 17,165 16,870 295 14 66
Jul-18 - - - 17,030 17,030 0 0 28
Aug-18 - - - 16,835 16,835 0 0 6
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
