China National Building 1st Half Net Profit Up 711% to CNY885.4 Million

The Chinese cement producer said Friday its first-half net profit rose 711% to 885.4 million yuan ($132.9 million) from a net profit a CNY109.1 million a year ago. Revenue increased 21% to CNY53.36 billion from CNY44.10 billion during the same period. It didn't declare an interim dividend.

August 25, 2017 05:24 ET (09:24 GMT)