What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

The world's major economies are growing in sync for the first time in a decade, helped by low-interest-rate stimulus and the fading of crises.

The White House is expected to soon send guidance to the Pentagon on how to implement a ban on transgender people in the military.

Trump's efforts to reboot U.S.-Pakistan relations as part of his new Afghanistan strategy may be challenged by a rising Pakistani politician.

Jared Kushner will lead a delegation to try to advance talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Saudi Arabia is courting Iraq's Shiite leaders and reopening border crossings between the countries after years of rancor.

Kim Jong Un appeared in state media visiting a missile production factory, hours after Tillerson praised his restraint.

Trump's threat to shut down the government if Congress doesn't approve funding for a Mexico border wall raised alarm among some Republican lawmakers.

Iowa asked for federal permission to alter major provisions of the Affordable Care Act next year.

Egypt lashed out against a decision by the Trump administration to slash and withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in economic and military aid to Cairo.

