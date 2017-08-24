U.K. Business Investment Slows Significantly as Brexit Fuels Uncertainty

U. K. business investment slowed and posted no growth in the second quarter of 2017, new data showed, in a sign that uncertainty linked to Brexit negotiations and June's general election may have weighed on firms' long-term plans.

Capital spending by businesses was unchanged compared with the preceding quarter, as well as the corresponding quarter of 2016, standing at GBP43.8 billion ($56.1 billion), the Office for National Statistics said Thursday.

This appears to be in line with recent anecdotal evidence and surveys that suggest companies are postponing investment as they wait for the fog of political uncertainty to clear.

