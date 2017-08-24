Tech Down On Smart-Phone Sales, Debt-Ceiling Worries -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies ticked down amid uncertainty about the outlook for smart-phone sales and the debt-ceiling debate.

Shared-office space company WeWork Cos raised an additional $3 billion from Japan's SoftBank GroupCorp. The investment is part of Masayoshi Son's efforts to establish a Vision Fund for global investors seeking to stay ahead of major changes in the IT age.

Analysts were divided on whether the positive reviews for the large-screen Samsung Galaxy Note 8 phone would have an effect on demand for Apple's iPhone 8.

The niche of "quantum computing" could have a substantial effect on the tech industry in the near future, according to one brokerage. "Widespread quantum computing is about to become a reality and holds the key to double the high-end computing market from $5 billion to $10 billion," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

