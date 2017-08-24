Janet Yellen's Future at the Fed Unresolved Heading Into Jackson Hole

The prospect of a second term for Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen won't be on the agenda at the central bank's retreat this week in Wyoming, but the question of whether she could be asked to stay on-and whether she would accept-will be hanging over the confab.

Trump Faults GOP Leadership Over Debt Ceiling 'Mess'

President Donald Trump blamed the congressional Republican leadership for what he called the "mess" awaiting lawmakers this fall as they seek to raise the government's borrowing limit, the latest criticism by the president on members of his own party.

Home Sales Decline in July to Slowest Pace This Year

Sales of previously owned homes fell in July to their weakest level this year, as a shortage of homes for sale weighs more heavily on the market.

Stocks Muted Ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium

U.S. stocks wobbled, as earnings results sent shares of some retail chains higher while food companies fell. The Dow industrials slipped less than 0.1%.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index Rises in August

Manufacturing activity across the Plains states expanded at a faster rate in August as expectations for future activity remained positive, according to a Thursday report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

U.S. Jobless Claims Rose Slightly Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but remains low, suggesting employers are reluctant to cut staff in a tight labor market.

Investors Are Wagering on a Debt-Ceiling Disaster

There are plenty of serious political threats to the U.S. economy, yet markets have treated many with skepticism. The only threat being treated seriously is the U.S. debt ceiling, and that's almost certainly overdone.

Brexit Raises Supply Fears for U.K. Economy

The plan to leave the European Union has decreased workers available to British businesses and stalled investment plans, and is seen as holding back economic growth.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

The oil cartel OPEC said all options remained open at its next meeting in November, including extending its effort to reduce the global petroleum glut by withholding supplies-a move that one member, Angola, now says it prefers.

Kaplan: Another Rate Rise This Year Still Possible, but Fed Should be Patient

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told CNBC that the U.S. central bank isn't facing anything in the economy that would force it to imminently raise interest rates, but that a third increase this year is still possible.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)