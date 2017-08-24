Yellen, Draghi Set to Be Watched Closely at Jackson Hole
Here's what to watch for as central bankers and economists from around the world gather in the mountain resort of Jackson Hole, Wyo., beginning Thursday.
Venezuelan Bonds Fall as U.S. Trading Sanctions Loom
Venezuelan bond prices tumbled Wednesday as traders grappled with the prospect that U.S. sanctions could restrict trading in the troubled South American nation's securities.
Invesco Close to Deal for Guggenheim ETF Business
Invesco Ltd. is nearing an agreement to buy Guggenheim Partners's exchange-traded-funds business for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
Mitsui Sumitomo Buys Singapore's First Capital From Fairfax
Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. confirmed Wednesday evening that it sold Singapore-based property-and-casualty insurer First Capital to Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. for $1.6 billion.
U.S.: Preparing Sanctions Against More Venezuelan Officials
The Trump administration will soon unveil a new package of Venezuelan sanctions that will hit officials in President Nicolás Maduro's government and potentially targets in the financial sector, a senior administration official said Wednesday.
U.S. Gets Easier Path to Insider-Trading Convictions
A federal appeals court upheld the 2014 insider-trading conviction of former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, in a broad ruling that could ease the government's ability to prosecute insiders that divulge confidential information.
Royal Bank of Canada Accelerates Cost Cuts to Pay for Digital Push
Royal Bank of Canada is paying for an accelerated push into digital and mobile banking by cutting jobs and reducing its branch banking footprint.
Toronto-Based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio
Wealthsimple Financial is launching a new shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings in an increasingly crowded robo-adviser market.
Wal-Mart Nears a Pilot Deal to Offer Customers Installment Loans
Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers, the latest sign of intensifying competition facing credit-card providers such as Synchrony.
American Express Admits to Offering Worse Credit-Card Terms in U.S. Territories
American Express acknowledged that it offered worse terms to credit-card customers in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories than those extended to clients in the 50 states, and has paid $95 million to affected consumers to settle the matter.
