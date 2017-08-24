Venezuelan Bonds Fall as U.S. Trading Sanctions Loom

Venezuelan bond prices tumbled Wednesday as traders grappled with the prospect that U.S. sanctions could restrict trading in the troubled South American nation's securities.

Invesco Close to Deal for Guggenheim ETF Business

Invesco Ltd. is nearing an agreement to buy Guggenheim Partners's exchange-traded-funds business for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Mitsui Sumitomo Buys Singapore's First Capital From Fairfax

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. confirmed Wednesday evening that it sold Singapore-based property-and-casualty insurer First Capital to Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. for $1.6 billion.

U.S.: Preparing Sanctions Against More Venezuelan Officials

The Trump administration will soon unveil a new package of Venezuelan sanctions that will hit officials in President Nicolás Maduro's government and potentially targets in the financial sector, a senior administration official said Wednesday.

U.S. Gets Easier Path to Insider-Trading Convictions

A federal appeals court upheld the 2014 insider-trading conviction of former SAC Capital Advisors portfolio manager Mathew Martoma, in a broad ruling that could ease the government's ability to prosecute insiders that divulge confidential information.

Royal Bank of Canada Accelerates Cost Cuts to Pay for Digital Push

Royal Bank of Canada is paying for an accelerated push into digital and mobile banking by cutting jobs and reducing its branch banking footprint.

Toronto-Based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Wealthsimple Financial is launching a new shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings in an increasingly crowded robo-adviser market.

Wal-Mart Nears a Pilot Deal to Offer Customers Installment Loans

Affirm is in talks to offer installment loans to Wal-Mart customers, the latest sign of intensifying competition facing credit-card providers such as Synchrony.

American Express Admits to Offering Worse Credit-Card Terms in U.S. Territories

American Express acknowledged that it offered worse terms to credit-card customers in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories than those extended to clients in the 50 states, and has paid $95 million to affected consumers to settle the matter.

Think Interest Rates Are Going Up? Banks Don't

After years of waiting for interest rates to rise, some banks have started to lend as if they never will, loading up on a record amount of loans and securities that carry low rates for years.

