Seadrill, a Big Offshore Oil Player, to Seek Bankruptcy Protection

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said it will likely file for bankruptcy protection as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

Oil Edges Lower As Traders Eye Tropical Storm

Oil prices eased on Thursday as investors braced for a potential hurricane and remained cautious as to whether the glut in oil supplies was finally disappearing.

OPEC Keeps Options Open, Including Extending Cuts

The oil cartel OPEC said all options remained open at its next meeting in November, including extending its effort to reduce the global petroleum glut by withholding supplies-a move that one member, Angola, now says it prefers.

Natural Gas Settles Higher On Inventory Data

Natural gas prices settled higher on Thursday as inventory data showed that stockpiles rose by less than average for this time of year.

Hurricane Harvey Threatens South Texas Coast

Hurricane Harvey was upgraded from a tropical storm by the National Weather Service, as it has quickly gathered strength over the past 12 hours while moving across the Gulf of Mexico.

Tesla's Self-Driving Push Sparks Dissent Among Its Engineers

Elon Musk built a company that's more valuable than General Motors or Ford. Now, his ambitious goals for Tesla's Autopilot technology are being tested by resignations and disquiet in the engineering ranks.

Minor Reforms Called Enough to Support Electric Grid

A federal report suggests minor market reforms can help ensure a reliable electric power grid and shies away from handouts to struggling coal and nuclear-power producers.

Petrobras Suspends Top Compliance Officer

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro suspended its top compliance official over a potential conflict of interest, in a blow to the company's image as it seeks to move past a massive corruption scandal.

Rosneft Prevails in Lawsuit Against Sistema

A regional arbitration court in Russia ruled in favor of Russian oil giant PAO Rosneft, in a case seen as a test of the country's investment climate.

Westinghouse Seeks to Award Bonuses to 'Vital' Employees

Westinghouse Electric is seeking authorization to end a deferred-compensation plan and pay up to $13.8 million in retention bonuses to employees that the company says possess specialized skills.

