Amazon Will Cut Whole Foods' Prices as It Takes Charge

Amazon.com Inc. said it will begin slashing prices on grocery staples at Whole Foods Market Inc. on Monday, the first changes the online retailer plans for its $13.7 billion acquisition.

SoftBank Finalizes $4.4 Billion WeWork Investment

SSoftBank Group has finalized a deal to invest $4.4 billion in office-sharing company WeWork, a massive deal that demonstrates the outsize ambition of the Japanese conglomerate to wield influence in startups around the world.

Texas Regulators Wary of Latest Deal for Utility Business Oncor

Sempra Energy's deal to purchase Oncor includes a commitment to pay off up to $3 billion in debt within seven years, a promise designed to calm jittery Texas regulators who must approve the takeover of a key piece of the state's power grid.

Sears to Close Another 28 Kmart Stores as Sales Slump Continues

Sears Holdings' brick-and-mortar stores continued to lose ground in a tough retail environment, with same-store sales down by double-digits and overall revenue sinking 23% in the latest quarter.

Fiat Chrysler CEO's Search for Partner Is Running Out of Time

A Chinese auto maker's possible bid for Fiat Chrysler's Jeep division has retrained the spotlight on the challenges facing the company, which doesn't have the resources on its own to keep up in the autonomous-vehicle race.

Tesla's Self-Driving Push Sparked Dissent Among Its Engineers

Elon Musk built a company that's more valuable than General Motors or Ford. Now, his ambitious goals for Tesla's Autopilot technology are being tested by resignations and disquiet in the engineering ranks.

Apple Gets $208 Million in Tax Breaks to Build Iowa Data Center

Apple will get $208 million in state and local tax breaks to build two data-storage centers near Des Moines and to create at least 50 jobs.

U.S. Sanctions Could Prompt J.P. Morgan to Push Venezuela From Bond Index

What will J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. could do is weighing on emerging-markets debt investors as the Trump administration considers sanctions that could affect the ownership or trading of Venezuelan debt.

Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp Turn to Blend to Speed Up Mortgage Applications

Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have signed deals with Silicon Valley startup Blend Labs to help them move more of their loan applications online.

Seadrill, a Big Offshore Oil Player, to Seek Bankruptcy Protection

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said it will likely file for bankruptcy protection as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

August 24, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)