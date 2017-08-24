Sears to Close Another 28 Kmart Stores as Sales Slump Continues

Sears Holdings' brick-and-mortar stores continued to lose ground in a tough retail environment, with same-store sales down by double-digits and overall revenue sinking 23% in the latest quarter.

Wells Fargo, U.S. Bancorp Turn to Blend to Speed Up Mortgage Applications

Wells Fargo and U.S. Bancorp have signed deals with Silicon Valley startup Blend Labs to help them move more of their loan applications online.

Samsung Heir Faces Judgment Day in Corruption Trial

A South Korean court will rule Friday on whether to convict Lee Jae-yong, the de facto head of Samsung, following his trial in a corruption case that has gripped the country.

Volkswagen, Fiat Discussing Joint Production of Light-Utility Vehicles

Volkswagen and Fiat Chrysler have held talks over joint production of some light-utility vehicles, said people familiar with the situation.

It's Listed and It's Surging: Switzerland's Central Bank

The Swiss franc may be slightly out of favor in markets, but investors are loving the bank that prints it: the Swiss National Bank.

CIBC Earnings Beat Expectations After PrivateBancorp Purchase

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat revenue and earnings estimates in its latest quarter as it completed its $5 billion acquisition of PrivateBancorp Inc.

Signet Jewelers Gets Sales Lift on Mother's Day Spending

Signet Jewelers, which has grappled with a recent departure of a chief executive as well as allegations of gender discrimination, got some help from Mom in its latest quarter.

Toyota Finds New Customers: People Who Don't Like Toyotas

Toyota's new C-HR compact crossover is off to a hot sales start, a remarkable run for a car Toyota said it built for people who dislike Toyotas.

Seadrill, a Big Offshore Oil Player, to Seek Bankruptcy Protection

Offshore-drilling services major Seadrill said it will likely file for bankruptcy protection as part of a plan to restructure around $10 billion in debt.

Brazilian Steelmaker Gerdau Names New CEO

Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau on Thursday said it appointed a new chief executive and announced that the company's founding family will no longer hold executive positions in the group.

August 24, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)