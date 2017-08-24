German Auto Giants Become Political Pariahs

After decades of cozying up to car makers, German politicians are turning their backs on a scandal-ridden industry many voters now see as an embarrassment rather than a source of national pride.

Merck Is Good for Your Portfolio's Health

Buying Merck gives investors exposure to the most promising cancer drug on the market at a good price.

Harassment Scandals Lead to Tough Conversations in Silicon Valley

Some female startup founders speak up about behavior they say they encounter in the male-dominated venture capital industry, as a string of scandals prompt some in the industry to confront cases of impropriety and re-examine practices.

Beacon Roofing Pays $2.63 Billion for CRH's U.S. Distribution Business

Beacon Roofing Supply has agreed to acquire Allied Building Products from Irish firm CRH for $2.63 billion in cash, a deal that will expand its footprint to New York and double its size.

Uber Racks Up Rides, Losses Amid Setbacks

Uber's scandal-plagued year apparently hasn't deterred ridership, though the ride-hailing company is still reporting heavy financial losses.

Petrobras Suspends Top Compliance Officer

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro suspended its top compliance official over a potential conflict of interest, in a blow to the company's image as it seeks to move past a massive corruption scandal.

Ford Taps Key Safety CEO as New Head of China Operations

Ford Motor Co. has poached the head of the company acquiring troubled air-bag maker Takata Corp., a move aimed at jump-starting a struggling China unit and gaining ground in the electric-vehicle race.

Invesco Close to Deal for Guggenheim ETF Business

Invesco Ltd. is nearing an agreement to buy Guggenheim Partners's exchange-traded-funds business for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Meg Whitman Stands By Statement She Won't Be Uber CEO

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive repeated that she won't be the next CEO of Uber following news that the board is considering her again as a candidate.

Minor Reforms Called Enough to Support Electric Grid

A federal report suggests minor market reforms can help ensure a reliable electric power grid and shies away from handouts to struggling coal and nuclear-power producers.

