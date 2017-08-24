Uber Racks Up Rides, Losses Amid Setbacks

Uber Technologies Inc.'s scandal-plagued year apparently hasn't deterred ridership, though the ride-hailing company is still reporting heavy financial losses.

Petrobras Suspends Top Compliance Officer

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro suspended its top compliance official over a potential conflict of interest, in a blow to the company's image as it seeks to move past a massive corruption scandal.

Ford Taps Key Safety CEO as New Head of China Operations

Ford Motor Co. has poached the head of the company acquiring troubled air-bag maker Takata Corp., a move aimed at jump-starting a struggling China unit and gaining ground in the electric-vehicle race.

Invesco Close to Deal for Guggenheim ETF Business

Invesco Ltd. is nearing an agreement to buy Guggenheim Partners's exchange-traded-funds business for more than $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Meg Whitman Stands By Statement She Won't Be Uber CEO

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive repeated that she won't be the next CEO of Uber following news that the board is considering her again as a candidate.

Minor Reforms Called Enough to Support Electric Grid

A federal report suggests minor market reforms can help ensure a reliable electric power grid and shies away from handouts to struggling coal and nuclear-power producers.

Web-Hosting Company Fights U.S. Request for Inauguration-Protester Data

Web-hosting company DreamHost said a request by federal prosecutors for information about people who used a website to plan protests during President Donald Trump's inauguration was too broad and could chill legal political activity.

HP's Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations

HP, boosted by rising sales of notebooks and desktop computers, posted better-than-expected revenue of $13.1 billion in its fiscal third quarter. Adjusted earnings of 43 cents a share also beat analyst expectations, but shares fell after-hours.

Mitsui Sumitomo Buys Singapore's First Capital From Fairfax

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. confirmed Wednesday evening that it sold Singapore-based property-and-casualty insurer First Capital to Japanese insurer Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. for $1.6 billion.

True Religion to Put Reorganization Plan to Creditor Vote

Denim jeans maker True Religion Apparel won approval Wednesday to put its revamped reorganization plan to a vote of creditors.

