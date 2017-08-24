Hengan International First-Half Net Profit Up 13% on Year

Hengan International Group Co. (1044.HK) said Thursday that its first-half net profit rose 13% from a year earlier, partly due to lower distribution costs and administrative expenses.

The Hong Kong-listed company, which produces sanitary napkins and baby diapers in China, said net profit for the six months ended June rose to 1.85 billion yuan ($278 million) from CNY1.64 billion a year earlier. First-half revenue fell slightly to CNY9.56 billion from CNY9.58 billion a year earlier.

The company proposed an interim dividend of CNY0.95 ($0.14) a share.

August 24, 2017 00:41 ET (04:41 GMT)