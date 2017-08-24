Apple Commits $1.3B for Iowa Data Center

Apple today committed $1.3 billion for a new data center in Waukee, Iowa.

Continue Reading Below

Apple will buy 2,000 acres of land in the city for the project, the first phase of which will include two facilities, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced. Cupertino will also contribute about $100 million to local community development and infrastructure, including a youth sports campus.

The move will create at least 50 jobs that pay at least $29.12 per hour. Iowa is also home to Facebook, Google, and Microsoft data centers.

This article originally appeared on PCMag.com.